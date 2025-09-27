Maher: Biden’s DOJ Was Partially Political, Comey Indictment Is Worse

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the Department of Justice was politicized in some ways during the Biden administration and said that this and the indictment of James Comey is part of a pattern where “the Democrats do something bad, just enough to allow the Republicans to do it ten times worse and say, well, you started it.”

While discussing the Comey indictment, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) stated, “I come back to, when Charlie Kirk was assassinated, when he was murdered, we found out, in the days afterward, that there were 91 conservative groups that were targeted by the Biden administration, including Turning Point USA, including Charlie Kirk. So, if we’re going to say people are targeted, well, we had 91 conservative groups, Republican groups that were targeted by Biden’s administration, specifically.”

Maher then asked what Mace meant by “targeted”, and she responded, “I guess being investigated.”

Maher then said, “Well, there was some [politicization], absolutely. And I feel like this is a pattern, that the Democrats do something bad, just enough to allow the Republicans to do it ten times worse and say, well, you started it. That’s true.”

