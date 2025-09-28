Speaker Johnson: Schumer, Jeffries ‘Trying to Show Fight’ in Allowing Government Shutdown

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) speculated as to why Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) were willing to allow Tuesday’s deadline to pass that would force the government to shut down.

Host Maria Bartiromo said, “All the while, lawmakers left and right have been saying we have got to get back to pre-COVID spending. How do you get back to pre- COVID spending when you’re bringing some of those subsidies that were issued during COVID emergency?”

“Well, we’re not,” Johnson replied. “I mean, the subsidies for Obamacare is an issue that would expire, that those would expire at the end of the year. There’s plenty of time for us to hash all that out. I’m not in favor of that. I think it’s a bad policy. But that’s not an issue for right now. Right now, we just need a stopgap funding measure to keep the government open, so we can have those debates. They’re trying to equate the issues. And they’re not being honest with the American people.”

He continued, “There’s one reason, and one reason alone, that Schumer and Jeffries are doing this. They’re trying to show a fight. I think it’s very important to point out there’s no partisan provision in the C.R. They have already voted for this exact — these exact levels of spending. We’re just keeping the doors open. But they want to shut it. And you know what they’re going to jeopardize. Troops’ pay, OK? They’re going to jeopardize WIC funding, Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program, FEMA services, telemedicine and telehealth, all the rest. They’re going to jeopardize all that for a political stunt. And I just think it’s reprehensible.”

