Dem Sen. Kim: ‘Flat-Out Lie’ Republicans Are Negotiating in Good Faith

Monday, during an appearance on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) stated that it was a “flat-out lie” for Republicans to claim they were negotiating in good faith to avoid a government shutdown.

Kim said, “In about 30 hours, millions of Americans are going to realize that their healthcare bills are skyrocketing. I mean, New Jersey, we’re talking about upwards of 75,000 Americans could very well lose their healthcare. I mean, this is a crisis, and this is why we have to take it on now, not wait until Thanksgiving to try to take it on.”

He added, “The American people are demanding that we take this step seriously. The challenge is, Jake, you just had Speaker Johnson on your show yesterday. He talked about how they’re trying to negotiate in good faith. That is absolutely deceptive to the American way. It’s a flat-out lie to them. Right now, I mean, we see the Trump administration moving forward with a $5 billion rescission package, trying to cut funding that Congress has already approved,” Kim said. “Speaker Johnson is doing nothing with it. How can we trust him? How can we trust President Trump on a deal? So, yes, we need to have assurances that what we agree to actually follow through. But how do you make a deal with someone when they’re not even telling you if they’re going to live up to their end of it?”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN