Marlow: Why Trump Has Fani Willis Busted for Improper Travel

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Fani Willis.

Marlow stated, “She hired her boyfriend, Nathan Wade…who has no experience in RICO cases…was travelling around with Fani and going to all sorts of different types of vacations on the government dole…and this is a great place to start the investigation.”

