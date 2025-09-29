Swalwell: Dems Will Investigate Everyone Who Made Deals with Trump

Monday, during an appearance on CNN’s “NewsCentral,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that if the Democrats take the majority in the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, they will investigate everyone who made deals with President Donald Trump.

Host Kate Bolduan said, “You say last week that your committee, Judiciary, has the power to step in and kind of stop some of this, but how, congressman, especially being in the minority?”

Swalwell said, “Well, first, we’re making it clear that we’re going into the majority a year from now. We have every intention to do that, and so we will bring oversight, accountability, we will subpoena the Department of Justice, but also private actors who have done these drug deals with the administration, college campuses, entertainment companies, law firms. And so accountability is coming. And so, one, it’s all coming out, two, I hope that deters people from doing more of these deals, these one-offs with the president.”

He added, “One other point, though, on Comey, Kate, this happened when Donald Trump was president. So if you’re trying to tell me this is not politically motivated, the statement that they’re referring to where he allegedly lied, Donald Trump was president. So why didn’t you indict him then? The fact that he’s indicting him now just makes it look even more politically motivated. So I’m pretty confident that this will either be dismissed or Mr. Comey will be acquitted by a jury of his peers.”

