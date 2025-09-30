Dem Rep. Min: Trump Trying to ‘Cheat’, ‘Steal’ in Midterms and Undermining Trust in Elections

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Rep. Dave Min (D-CA) said that the White House knows “they will lose the House of Representatives unless they cheat, lie, and steal as much as possible.” And also argued that attempting to “steal” seats is part of how the Trump administration has been “undermining trust in fair and free elections” for the last two and a half years.

Min said, “This is not something that’s happening organically across red states. It is the White House pushing these maps onto different states to try to steal as many seats as possible. It is undermining democracy, but it is also a serious sign that they know how unpopular their agenda is, that they know they will lose the House of Representatives unless they cheat, lie, and steal as much as possible.”

He continued, “So, yeah, it’s terrible for democracy. It’s terrible what they’re doing right now in undermining trust in our democracy, in our fair and free elections, but that, unfortunately, is what this administration has been doing over the last nine months, and, really, the last two and a half years, is they’ve been undermining trust in fair and free elections.”

