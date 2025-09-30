Jayapal: I Haven’t Said Anything Inciteful, ICE Has ‘Kidnapped’ People

During an interview with ABC News on Monday, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) responded to criticism of her rhetoric about ICE in the wake of the attack on an ICE facility in Texas by saying, “I have no rhetoric that I regret. Nothing that I have said is rhetoric that incites violence. All of it is about what is actually happening.” And that ICE has “kidnapped and detained people.”

Host Elizabeth Schulze asked, “While you’re here, Congresswoman, I want to ask you, the White House released a statement blaming Democrats for some of the rhetoric that elected officials have had — including you — they blame Democrats for criticism of ICE — for last week’s shooting at that ICE facility in Texas and they named you specifically for some of the comments you have made about ICE in the past. What’s your response?”

Jayapal responded, “Well, look, my response is, I just had a state representative, a Republican Arizona state representative, call for me to be [hung]. He called for my execution. If the White House was actually going to go after people who are inciting political violence, they should go after people like that. But the reality is that we have an authoritarian government right now that is doing things that are unconstitutional. My work is to make sure that we continue to promote nonviolent resistance, active opposition to the things that are happening. I don’t think that Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, for the majority part — supermajority across the country, like that ICE is coming in, masked men on our streets, Elizabeth, kidnapping people who are hardworking folks who have just been doing their jobs, people who are here on legal visas, U.S. citizens, they have kidnapped and detained people. They are pushing people to the ground. We have a militarized force on our streets. That’s what ICE has turned into, and I’m going to continue to do everything I can to push back against that. … I have no rhetoric that I regret. Nothing that I have said is rhetoric that incites violence. All of it is about what is actually happening.”

