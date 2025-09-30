McCabe: ‘Of Course’ I’m Worried DOJ Might Come After Me

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said, “of course,” he was worried the Department of Justice would come after him now that former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted.

Host Jake Tapper said, “You’re an attorney, you spent more than 20 years at the FBI. What do you make of this indictment overall, especially in the context of President Trump exerting public pressure on the Attorney General, on the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia in the sense that Erik Siebert got fired and replaced by Lindsey Halligan. What do you make of this all? And also, his promise that he’s going to go after other — or he hopes that there will be other political opponents who face prosecution?”

McCabe said, “I mean, there’s only one thing to make of it, Jake. It is absolutely what the president himself characterized it as. It’s vengeance. This is the revenge tour. It’s the tour he promised when he ran for office in 2024. It’s what most of us who have fallen in his crosshairs before expected and it’s what we’re seeing now. I absolutely expect we’ll see more people fall into the same sort of vindictive, prosecutorial, defense posture.”

He added, “His intention is vengeance. That is what he’s going after. I don’t think there’s anything that will stop him.”

Tapper asked, “Are you worried that you’re going to become a target?”

McCabe said, “Of course. Who wouldn’t be, right?”

