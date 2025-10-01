Cuellar: Schumer ‘Needs to Show Something to the Base’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said that Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) “needs to show something to the base.” But there are legitimate policy issues around health care with the government shutdown that he has and thinks Schumer does as well.

Host Blake Burman asked, “Chuck Schumer, do you feel as if he needs this fight to prove something to the base?”

Cuellar answered, “Well, I think that’s a question he needs to answer. … But, well, we saw what happened last time where he worked this out. So, I think he needs to show something to the base. But, at the same time, I don’t want to speak for him, but I would say, for myself, I’ve got 113,000 people that are going to see their insurance premiums more than double what they’re paying right now.”

