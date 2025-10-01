Exclusive — Eric Trump: Crypto, Bitcoin Brings True Democracy to Financial Process

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Eric Trump discussed crypto.

Trump stated, “You’re not going through 120 day know your customer in order to borrow your own money. … It really brings true democracy to the financial process, and by the way, you’re never going to get debanked.”

