Jeffries: Trump AI Sombrero Video ‘Was a Xenophobic Stereotype’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said President Donald Trump’s AI video depicting the leader in a sombrero “was a xenophobic stereotype.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “One last thing before you go. I know you said you thought it was racist and bigoted, that sombrero and mustache, an image that President Trump put out there.”

Jeffries said, “It wasn’t simply my characterization that was a broad characterization by a broad number of people.”

Tapper said, “JD Vance said he thought it was funny. Vice President Vance said he thought it was funny, and he said he didn’t understand why you thought it was racist because you’re not of Mexican heritage.”

Jeffries said, “It was a xenophobic stereotype, which is why we’ve heard from many Latino organizations denouncing what took place. But the broader issue, I’m not going to dwell on the president’s erratic behavior in terms of the meme or the A.I. deepfake videos, the broader problem is it’s deeply unserious, and this is a serious moment. We need to reopen the government. We need to enact a spending agreement that’s bipartisan, that actually meets the needs of the American people, and we need to address the Republican health care crisis.”

