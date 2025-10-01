Moulton: Dems Using ‘Leverage’ But Shutdown Is GOP’s Fault Since They Run Things

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that the Democrats are using their “leverage” on the government shutdown, but “Trump controls the entire government. Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. So, if they can’t keep government open, then they’re going to get rightfully blamed for a shutdown.”

After Moulton said that Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is “using what little leverage that we have” in the government shutdown, host Kasie Hunt asked, “What’s the way out? If the government shuts down, do you not give Republicans a massive opening to make cuts to places in the government that Democrats have historically wanted to protect?”

Moulton responded, “It’s an important question, but the reality is that the Republicans are going to do this anyway. So many of their DOGE cuts have already been declared illegal. Trump doesn’t abide by any agreements. He just — he can pass a funding agreement, and then he just rescinds whatever he doesn’t like. So, the idea that he’s just going to do this because there’s a shutdown, I just think doesn’t really pan out. The bottom line is that Trump controls the entire government. Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. So, if they can’t keep government open, then they’re going to get rightfully blamed for a shutdown.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett