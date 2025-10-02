Jane Fonda: Trump Is ‘Amassing Power in a Way that Will Destroy Our Democracy’

Wednesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” actress and activist Jane Fonda said President Donald Trump was “amassing power in a way that will destroy our democracy.”

Fonda said, “This is a very chilling time you know we’ve faced attempts at autocracy before in the 20s and 30s. And you’ve cited the example of McCarthyism. There was Jim Crow this is different and we should all be very scared. And the key is solidarity.”

She added, “No president has ever sent troops into the Democratic cities across the country saying full force. No president, as far as I know, has tried to control the Federal Reserve, the central bank. He is amassing power in a way that will destroy our democracy. And so we’re going to stand up. We’re creatives. We’re storytellers. We can do it creatively. We can have a good time while we do it. We we want to push back and we want to make a model of what creative non-violent non-cooperation looks like. That doesn’t mean just showing up for people who are under attack like Jimmy Kimmel. A lot of us signed that ACLU statement protesting what happened to Jimmy Kimmel, but we want to be proactive and we want show what that can look like and violence will not be tolerated. We don’t want any of that, but we want we want move forward with love with unity, with solidarity.”

