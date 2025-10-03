Homan: Newsom Bears Responsibility for Dangers ICE Agents Face

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Trump border czar Tom Homan blamed Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), in part, for the dangers posed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“Now, he doesn’t have jurisdiction, but California governor, Mr. Sanctuary State himself, signed a bill that would prevent or prohibit ICE agents from putting on masks. But he does not apply the law to the very armed people that guard him, California Highway Patrol,” host Sean Hannity said. “Your reaction to that, and what is your message to Gavin about what he — the danger he’s putting these agents in. Does he bear responsibility?”

Homan replied, “Well, he absolutely does and you know, good luck with that, you know, the law requiring ICE not to wear masks. I think federal law always trumps any state law. And it’s ridiculous. I said it before, you ought to be calling President Trump and thanking President Trump for making his state much safer. As far as Karen Bass a few minutes ago, she obviously doesn’t know how to read. What the Supreme Court stood up for is reasonable suspicion. Officers develop reasonable suspicion before they make an arrest. And that’s a myriad of different factors they consider to have enough cause, reasonable suspicion to temporary detain and question somebody.”

“That’s what Supreme Court upheld,” he continued. “That’s been in statute for decades. So, she don’t — it has nothing to do with racial profiling. Matter of fact, someone’s race can’t be considered as the only factor to cause reasonable suspicion. So, obviously, she can’t read. She’s lying to her constituents what ICE is doing. Again, 70% are criminals. And not only that, ICE has arrested people from 180 different countries. Now, I think there’s like 195 sovereign nations. We’ve arrested people from Asian countries, from European countries, from Caribbean countries. So, we’re wrestling people from 180 different countries. This isn’t about hunting Latinos. That’s a disgusting remark.”

