‘He’s a Great Messenger’ — Vanity Fair’s Jong-Fast Says Bad Bunny Represents Values of the Democratic Party

Saturday, during an appearance on MSNBC, Vanity Fair special correspondent Molly Jong-Fast touted recently announced Super Bowl halftime act Bad Bunny as a “great messenger.”

According to Jong-Fast, Bad Bunny represented the values of the Democratic Party.

“[W] hat’s important about the op ed I wrote in The New York Times and Bad Bunny,” she said. “Bad Bunny represents a lot of the values that right now the Democratic Party should. I mean, you know, the idea that Puerto Rico is part of America, that we shouldn’t be racist against people who come from, I mean, like, these are easy ideas.”

Jong-Fast continued, “And he’s a great messenger. And if you think about Donald Trump got that politics is downstream of culture. That’s why he’s at UFC fights. That’s why he claimed ownership of Jake Paul and Joe Rogan and those people, because he knew that the way to get in front of low frequency voters is to be in the culture. Democrats have that, too, but they’re so reticient to embrace it because they’re so cautious and lawyerly. And I think it’s a mistake.”

