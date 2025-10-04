Padilla: ‘Smart’ for States to Give Benefits to Illegals, ‘Stretch’ to Say Fed Money Fungible

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) said that if states choose to use state taxpayer money to provide health care for illegal immigrants, “I happen to think it’s smart,” but it’s a “stretch” to say they’re able to do so because they receive federal money and money is fungible.

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “I do want to ask you about another argument…that the White House is making. They argue that states like California do provide benefits, like Medi-Cal, regardless of immigration status, using state dollars that are only available because California uses billions in federal dollars through provider taxes to offset certain costs. So, in a way, they’re arguing that federal benefits are going to undocumented migrants, even though Medi-Cal uses state dollars. How do you answer that?”

Padilla answered, “Talk about a stretch, Boris, to justify their position and to justify their lies. Here’s the simple truth: As you fact-checked, federal funds are not allowed to provide healthcare services for undocumented people in the United States, period. Now, if states choose to invest state funding in providing some of that, that is their choice. And, by the way, I happen to think it’s smart, because we’re either helping people stay healthy and prevent getting sick or have people end up in emergency rooms, which is a lot more expensive, to provide health care. So, that’s the answer to your question.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett