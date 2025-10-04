Van Jones: Dems Doing ‘Wrong Thing’ with Shutdown

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNN Political Commentator Van Jones stated that the government shutdown is Democrats doing “the wrong thing at the wrong time for the right reason,” and what they do “probably shouldn’t be throwing a bunch of people out of work in the federal government and crushing America’s government’s ability to function right before the pain was about to start.”

Jones said, “I am going to maybe piss off some of my Democratic friends, but I think you can always trust our party to do the wrong thing at the wrong time for the right reason, okay. So, here’s the problem: Right now, if the Democrats don’t do anything and they pass this clean resolution, which they don’t want to do, if they did it, guess what would happen this month? Premiums would start going through the roof this month. By the time you get to the end of November, you would have Americans marching in the streets saying, I can’t pay 150% more for my insurance premiums, what the heck is going on? Instead, we decided to not let that happen and shut the entire government down. So, now, people are going to be mad about the Post Office and a hundred other things that Republicans can then blame on us. So, I’m like, I get it, the base is upset, the base wants us to do something, please do something, do anything, but the something probably shouldn’t be throwing a bunch of people out of work in the federal government and crushing America’s government’s ability to function right before the pain was about to start. So, that’s my concern.”

He added, “I like the fact that we have this leverage, and I just want to use it at the right time.”

