Van Jones: Schumer Told Me Shutting Down Government Is Bad, Then Shut It Down

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNN Political Commentator Van Jones said that about three months ago, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), in a talk with him about the subject of government shutdowns, “convinced me that shutting the government down is stupid. Then I come on TV and he says, we’re now shutting the government down.”

Jones said, “[T]he weird thing is, I talked to Chuck Schumer about this like three months ago, and he was kicking me in the butt, because I had been tough on him for not allowing the government to shut down, and he convinced me that shutting the government down is stupid. Then I come on TV and he says, we’re now shutting the government down. I said, hold on a second, guys.”

He added, “So, look, my view is, the Republicans were about to let a bunch of Americans, 15 million Americans, step on a rake called their insurance premiums going through the roof. That’s when you shut the government down, but you do it before, and, now, it’s just going to be one more piece of garbage coming at the American people. I just think the timing’s not that great, but, look, maybe it’ll work.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett