Noem: Dems Downplaying Violence Against ICE Are Giving Criminals ‘Air Cover’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Democratic politicians downplaying the violence against ICE agents are giving criminals “air cover.”

Noem said, “Let’s remember that the mayor has a less than 6% approval rating in Chicago. So the people who live there, less than 6% think he might be doing somewhat of a good job. Overwhelmingly, that man is a failure. He’s a failure for his people and hasn’t stood up for the victims of the crimes that have happened in his city. So we’re going to keep doing our work, every day when we’re there, doing our operations, when I’m there with them. People on the streets are clapping as we do our work. They’re clapping as these officers are arresting these bad criminals. And out of the 12 that we arrested during the short period of time I was there, six of them had criminal records in their backgrounds that the state had arrested them and just turned them loose on the street again for assault, for weapons, possession, for robbery. Those individuals now are off the streets thanks to President Trump, not thanks to that mayor who was delusional at best.

She added, “He’s giving them air cover. He’s giving them air cover so they can go out and keep committing crimes. It’s wrong. There should be consequences for that. And for leaders that stand up and knowingly lie about the situation on the ground. This is a war zone. His city is a war zone, and he’s lying so that criminals can go in there and destroy people’s lives.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN