Dem Sen. Kim on Schumer Denouncing Shutdowns Before: Now’s Different, There Are Black Hawks Over Cities

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) responded to a clip of Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) saying in 2019 that “Shutting down government over a policy difference is self-defeating. It accomplishes nothing but pain and suffering for the country and the American people” by saying that now is different because, among other reasons, we didn’t have “Black Hawk helicopters over American cities” back then.

Host Manu Raju played video of Schumer in 2019 saying, “Shutting down government over a policy difference is self-defeating. It accomplishes nothing but pain and suffering for the country and the American people. That’s a lesson we all must bear in mind when this next continuing resolution expires, and that will make its success more likely. We can never hold American workers hostage again.”

Raju then asked, “He says shutting down the government over a policy difference is self-defeating. That’s what’s happening right now. You guys have a policy difference with Republicans. Are you not — what changed?”

Kim responded, “Well, look, back then, in 2019, did we have a president that was pushing rescissions left and right, overruling what Congress has passed into law? … Did we see Black Hawk helicopters over American cities? Did we see the blatant lawlessness of circumventing Congress to be able to enact tariffs globally, declaring national emergencies left and right in ways that are clearly an abuse of power? What we are seeing now is different. You know this. You’ve worked on the Hill for a long time. This is not normal. And it’s important that we stand up here and say, look, we need to actually govern. Governing isn’t one branch of government telling all the other branches of government what to do. It’s about coming together and actually talking to one another and coming up with agreement. And that is the furthest thing that I’ve ever seen this president try to do since he came into office. So, I want to govern. I want to sit down. I’m here in D.C. I’m here at the Capitol. I’m ready to talk today.”

