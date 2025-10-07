Speaker Johnson: ‘AOC Is the Future of the Party — That’s Exactly Why Chuck Schumer Is Acting as He Is Right Now’

On Monday, during FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) blamed the leftward tilt of the modern Democratic Party, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) approach to the federal government shutdown.

According to Johnson, Schumer was concerned about a potential Democratic primary challenge from Ocasio-Cortez.

“Look, thank you for that parade of absurdity there,” Johnson said to host Jesse Watters. “I mean, AOC is the future of the party, and that’s exactly why Chuck Schumer is acting as he is right now. They voted for the fifth time about two hours ago to keep the government closed. Chuck Schumer would never have done this in the past. In fact, he gave impassioned speeches of why we couldn’t do it, it would be too dangerous for the people, and he’s changed course. Why, Jesse? It’s plain and simple, he’s afraid he’s going to get a challenge from AOC in the next Senate race, and so he’s got to show a fight against Trump and Republicans.”

He added, “It’s very dangerous. It’s really silly, and there’s no point. They have nothing to argue. We hope that they’ll fold quickly so we can get back to business here.”

