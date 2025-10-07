Ty Cobb: Bondi Most ‘Reprehensible’ Attorney General In U.S. History

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House special counsel and chronic Trump critic Ty Cobb said Attorney General Pam Bondi is now the most “reprehensible” person ever to hold that office.

Referencing Bondi’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Cobb said, “I think we saw today from the attorney general how low the representatives of the Department of Justice are willing to go.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “What did you make of Pam Bondi today? The point of her presentation clearly was to show disgust and disregard, right? That is what she wanted to convey. That is what she conveyed. Have you seen something like that before?”

Cobb said, “Never. I think today she achieved one thing. She knocked John Mitchell off the perch of reprehensible attorney generals as number one, despite his guilty plea and time in jail.”

He added, “She tried to mislead the the MAGA faithful with regard to Epstein by saying, well, we’ll try to get the grand jury minutes knowing that there was nothing in the grand jury minutes that would shed any light on this. It is just all a deception game. This is basically designed to affect the credibility of various institutions, the Justice Department the Congress today. The lack of respect that’s being shown for the institutions that have driven America to the leadership of the world is shocking, but it is right out of the authoritarian handbook.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN