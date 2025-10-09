Dershowitz: Only Precedent for ‘Weak’ James Case Is One She Created

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that the case against New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) appears to be a flimsy one and “there’s only one precedent to support what Trump has done going after Letitia James, and that precedent is the New York courts upholding her prosecution — civil to be sure — of Donald Trump. And I don’t like either of them. I hate the fact that the justice system’s being weaponized.”

Dershowitz began by saying, “She should not stay as A.G., she should never have been A.G. … She ran for office on the campaign promise to get Trump, regardless of the evidence.”

He added, “And there’s only one precedent to support what Trump has done going after Letitia James, and that precedent is the New York courts upholding her prosecution — civil to be sure — of Donald Trump. And I don’t like either of them. I hate the fact that the justice system’s being weaponized. So I’m opposed to get Trump. I’m opposed to get Letitia James. I’m opposed to get Comey. I’m opposed to get Schiff.”

Dershowitz further stated that the case against James “sounds like a weak case, but a case that conceivably could result in a conviction. Technically, did she fail to disclose what she should have disclosed about other residences? You can possibly make a case for that. … The problem is, nobody should be put to that, nobody should be targeted for prosecution based on who they are, what they’ve said, what they’ve done, they should be targeted on the seriousness of the crime, neither Trump nor Letitia James should have been targeted.”

