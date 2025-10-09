Scholar Warns A.I. Cratering People’s Interest in Reading, ‘Treasures of Western Civilation’

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Spencer Klavan discussed A.I.

While talking about the possibility of people using A.I. to summarize books, he stated, “there is another kind of reading, and when we talk about the glories of literature, the treasures of Western Civilization, … we’re talking about a totally a different kind of thing” that can’t be accurately summarized like that.

