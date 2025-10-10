CNN’s Toobin: Letitia James Case Is ‘Bizarre,’ Incredibly ‘Small Potatoes’

Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” disgraced network chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said the Department of Justice’s case against New York Attorney General Letitia James was “bizarre.”

Cooper said, “The indictment is four pages long. Does it seem like a strong case to you?”

Toobin said, “It’s a bizarre case in many respects. First of all, it’s incredibly small potatoes. This is a house that was purchased for $137,000 in 2020, a year when the average house in America was sold for $383,000. So any mortgage, any insurance on a house of that value is going to be very small, and in ordinary circumstances wouldn’t draw the attention of the Department of Justice.”

He continued, “But more importantly, what is so chilling about this case is that ever since Watergate, presidents have imposed on themselves the rule that they do not interfere in criminal prosecutions, much less demand them. But here you have a demanded prosecution and one that the career people in the eastern district of Virginia thought was an unworthy case. That’s a really chilling example of how the criminal justice system is not supposed to work.”

Tobbin added, “We’re not supposed to live in a system of that kind of tit for tat. Criminal cases are supposed to stand or fall on their own merits.”

