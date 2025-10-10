FNC’s Turley: ‘Letitia James Was Lawfare’s Happiest Warrior’

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity, network legal analyst Jonathan Turley derided New York Attorney General Letitia James for being lawfare’s happiest warrior.

James is now facing charges for mortgage fraud.

“You know, the irony here, Professor Turley, is that she wanted to go with, and the judge in the case in New York went with a valuation of Mar-a-Lago that was so outrageously wrong, and they wouldn’t let President Trump bring in realtors from Palm Beach, Florida that would have put the value at over a billion dollars,” host Sean Hannity said. “They stuck with an $18 million valuation. So, primary residence, the documents make the case in my view, sounds like she’s in trouble to me. Your thoughts?”

Turley replied, “Well, there’s no question that Letitia James was lawfare’s happiest warrior. I mean, she relished the limelight. And it’s also important to keep in mind she was using a law where the court agreed because witnesses testified that not a single dime was lost. Everyone actually made money off of this. There was no victim in the sense of losing money. But James said it didn’t matter that because these figures, these filings were false. This is the ultimate example of karma. Now, having said that, I don’t think this is going to be an easy case. There’s going to be a challenge to Lindsey Halligan, who is the acting U.S. attorney. It’s the same challenge that’s going to be brought by James Comey. And the argument is that President Trump could not appoint an acting U.S. attorney for 120 days because he had already used that period for another person.”

“Now, there’s an argument that the Trump administration can make against that,” he continued. “But it means that there’s going to be a threshold challenge that could delay a trial, and I think that’s what they’re counting on. This is also a good district for her. It’s not New York, so she didn’t get that, but she got a very blue district and a very good jury pool for any trial.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor