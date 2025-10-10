Raskin: I Hope Trump Doesn’t ‘Provoke’ Violence in Chicago Among Those Opposing ‘Reign of Lawlessness and Terror’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated that “I certainly hope that Donald Trump doesn’t successfully provoke the kind of lawlessness and unrest that would justify his sending the troops in. And that’s what he’s hoping for, of course, to stage a confrontation that provokes the chaos that would justify the sending of the National Guard, theoretically.” And “The people opposing this reign of lawlessness and terror have got to stand in the great American tradition of nonviolence.”

While discussing Chicago, Raskin said, “So, we don’t have a foreign invasion. We don’t have a domestic violent insurrection, according to anybody’s interpretation. And so, the question is, has law and order broken down to such a point that the federal government can’t execute the law? And again, that just seems completely refuted by the facts of the case and by what’s going on there.”

He continued, “And I certainly hope that Donald Trump doesn’t successfully provoke the kind of lawlessness and unrest that would justify his sending the troops in. And that’s what he’s hoping for, of course, to stage a confrontation that provokes the chaos that would justify the sending of the National Guard, theoretically. But I hope and I trust the people of Chicago will not take the bait any more than the people of Portland or L.A. or anywhere else. The people opposing this reign of lawlessness and terror have got to stand in the great American tradition of nonviolence.”

