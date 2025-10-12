JD Vance: The Media Have Made It OK to ‘Tee Off’ on Law Enforcement

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Vice President JD Vance said the “entire media” has made it “OK to tee off on American law enforcement.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you, of course, there is a major legal battle underway about the administration’s deployment of the National Guard. It does come as NBC News is reporting the administration has been seriously discussing invoking the Insurrection Act. That would give the president the power to direct federal troops to conduct law enforcement functions in the case of a national emergency. Is that the case? Are you seriously considering invoking the Insurrection Act?”

Vance said, “Well the president is looking at all of his options. Right now, he hasn’t felt he needed to. We have to remember why are we talking about [this], Kristen, because crime has gotten out of control in our cities. Because our ICE agents, the people who are enforcing our immigration laws, have faced a 1,000% increase in violent attacks against them. We have people right now who are going out there, who are doing the job the president asked them do, who are enforcing our immigration laws, they are being assaulted, they are being beaten, they are being shot at. The problem here is not the Insurrection Act or whether we actually invoke it or not. The problem is the fact that the entire media in this country, cheered on by a few far-left lunatics, has made it OK to tee off on American law enforcement. We can not accept that in the United States of America. We want everybody, black or white, rich or poor, to be safe in the United States of America, but to do that, we have to empower our law enforcement agencies to keep us safe. That’s what we’re talking about doing.”

