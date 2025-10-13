Exclusive — Rep. Gill: Yes, The Democrats Literally Shut the Government Down to Give Healthcare to Illegal Aliens

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) talked about the government shutdown.

Gill said that the funding deadline was known and Republicans wanted a clean continuing resolution to give themselves more time to pass budgets, and “Democrats responded by saying, absolutely not, what we want to do is we want to is provide free healthcare for illegal aliens, which they know is a nonstarter for Republicans.”

