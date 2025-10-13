Exclusive — ‘We Can Clean Up Our Streets Tomorrow’: Rep. Gill Gives the Simple Solution to Solving Crime

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) talked about crime.

Gill stated, “We can clean up our streets tomorrow, if we’re willing to actually lock up criminals and thugs who shouldn’t be on the streets to begin with. If you look at a lot of major cities across the country that are crime-ridden, like Washington D.C., what you have is a small number of repeat offenders who are the ones committing the majority of the crime.”

