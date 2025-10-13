Jayapal: Republicans Are Destroying the ‘Lives of Americans Everywhere’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said Republican lawmakers were destroying the “lives of Americans everywhere.”

Jayapal said, “What you have seen is premium notices right now are going out. I’m hearing about them from my constituents with super-high increased premium rates for health insurance. People are worried they’re not going to be able to afford their health insurance, and they won’t, because premiums will double if Republicans don’t do anything. Secondly, you know, student loans that were canceled under Joe Biden and Democrats have now been restarted under this administration. Those notices just went out in October as well. And on top of that, you have grocery prices going up, utility prices going up, and these guys are having fundraisers in, you know, wherever with their billionaire buddies, instead of doing the work of governing.”

She added, “And the reality is the American people get this. You know, I have federal workers who I’ve met with. I just had a round table with a bunch of them, and they are like, congresswoman, stand strong because these people want to take advantage of us. They’re bullying us. They’re threatening us. They’re telling us they won’t pay us even after the government reopens. And by the way, they already fired 150,000 people before the shutdown ever happened. So I really do think that people understand we are fighting for their lives. We are fighting for the health care of the American people, and we are fighting to reassert our power over what these Republicans are doing to destroy the lives of Americans everywhere.”

