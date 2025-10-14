GOP Rep. Roy: Insurance Companies Are Lobbying for ACA Subsidies Because It Lines Their Pockets

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) stated that health insurance companies are lobbying heavily for the Affordable Care Act subsidies “Because they want that free money,” and that the money from the subsidies “goes into the hip pockets of the insurance companies.”

Roy said, “[W]hat we have is the absurdity of having 400 billion dollars additional taxpayer subsidy that would — that’s what it would cost taxpayers over the next decade, over 40 billion a year…that goes into the hip pockets of the insurance companies.”

He added, “Now, you may have noticed in D.C, New York, and places where politicians run on the Acela Corridor, insurance companies are running a lot of ads. Now, it may surprise people to know the healthcare industry spends almost three-quarters of a billion dollars on lobbying Washington every year. That’s six times more than the defense industry. Why? Because they want that free money, Now, you and I both know it’s not free.”

