Israeli U.N. Amb.: Two-State Solution ‘Not on the Table’, Palestinians Must Change

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon stated that a two-state solution is “not on the table” and Palestinians have to show that they’re changing. He also stated that Israel ceding control of Gaza in 2005 failed and he hopes “that the future will look different.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “I just want to ask, quickly, if you can, Trey’s question to President Trump about what happens to Gazans, will they be able to return home, and there’s also an issue of potentially establishing a Palestinian state after all of this. Will that happen? Is that what you would like to see happen? What’s your reaction to that?”

Danon responded, “It’s not on the table. After October 7, we saw what happened when you actually gave control to Hamas. So, I think the Palestinians, they have to prove that they are changing the calls of incitement, the refutation of terror, payments to terrorists, and believe in coexistence. We tried 20 years ago, when we pulled out of Gaza, it failed. Let’s hope that the future will look different.”

Danon also expressed confidence about the expansion of the Abraham Accords to other nations.

