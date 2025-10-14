Marlow: ‘Donald Trump Is a Total Rejection of Obamaism and All of His Ideas’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow called President Donald Trump a “total rejection of Obamaism.”

Host Laura Ingraham said, “There was a war room under Bill Clinton, but Barack Obama’s team, the people behind him were really the most vicious, hateful people. First time I’m proud to be an American nonsense. Right? The apology tour down the line.”

Marlow said, “Yeah, Laura, I really loved this interview. It was a great comfort to me as a MAGA conservative because he was so weak and lame. You even look at his posture the way he’s sitting with his legs crossed and his arms folded. He looked very sad. And it was Marc Maron’s last podcast, which he’s a liberal stalwart, and that was very sad.”

He added, “There’s all this sad environment but he’s come to grips with, something important. He understands Donald Trump is a total rejection of Obamaism and all of his ideas that he goes through in this interview. It’s environmentalism is the politics of race it’s DEI stuff, all that’s been rejected. He said he wanted to move on from being a player to a coach. Well, how is he doing as a coach? His bench is terrible. So he knows they’re in dire straits and he has no idea what to do to get back in the ring in an effective level. So it was awesome for me.”

