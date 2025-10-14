Pelosi: ‘You Wonder Why the American People Tolerate a Grifter like This in the White House?’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she wonders why the American people tolerated a “grifter” like President Donald Trump.

Host Jen Psaki said, “Let me start by asking you, you’ve spent your career fighting for people in this country, for people in your district. I just outlined there how Trump is basically busy lining his pockets, and those of his billionaire friends bailing out his buddy in Argentina, while millions of Americans are waiting to see if their health care costs are going to go up, and there are thousands of tens of thousands of furloughed workers, how does that split screen sit with you?”

Pelosi said, “Well, it doesn’t sit well. When we won in ’06, our motto, one of our sayings, was ‘Drain the Swamp.’ It’s time to drain the swamp again. You know, he stole that saying from us when it really wasn’t a swamp but nonetheless, there we are.”

She added, “You wonder why the American people tolerate a grifter like this in the White House? A grifter family they they you put money into their account, and then they say you can buy chips, high powered chips from the United States. That’s the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. But you know what? We don’t agonize we organize. And that’s why we have to win this election. The best antidote to their poisonous policies and their poisonous action is to win and to win the election. And that’s what we intend to do.”

