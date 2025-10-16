Pritzker: ICE Agents Should Be Charged for Breaking Local, State Laws

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said ICE agents should be charged for breaking local and state laws.

Host Jen Psaki said, “You said on Sunday that you were looking at prosecuting ICE agents who violate the law. What can you tell us about that? What would that look like?”

Pritzker said, “We don’t know that anybody would be held accountable at the federal level. So we’re looking at all of the options at the local level with county state’s attorneys, with attorneys general to to go after people when they’re breaking Illinois law, when they’re breaking local law. And, and we think that they have, you know, when they’re driving through an area, someone’s yelling at them and they decide to simply throw a tear gas canister out of the car as they’re driving through at someone who’s on the side of the road, that, it seems to me, is I know is a violation of Illinois law. And so the question is, can we hold the officers, the agents responsible when they do something like that? If it were a police officer, we could, if it was, you know, you or me or just an average person throwing a, you know, a tear gas canister out the side of a window at people, we could hold them responsible. So it seems like they ought to be held responsible for breaking local and state laws.”

