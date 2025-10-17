Exclusive: Eric Trump Names Companies That Debanked Family, But Says Now They Kiss Our Ass

Breitbart TV

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Eric Trump talked about debanking.

Trump said, “Capital One was horrible, Bank of America was horrible, JPMorganChase was horrible, First Republic was horrible, Shopify … Aon Insurance. … Now every one of them comes back and kisses your ass.”

