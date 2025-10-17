Lofgren: ‘Trump Is Operating Like a Mafia Boss’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “operating like a mafia boss.”

Guest host Alex Witt said, “John Bolton says this is all part of the president’s retribution campaign, and he would never compromise America’s national security. However, based on the details of the allegations, is this indictment different than those of Trump foes James Comey or Letitia James?”

Lofgren said, “Well, we’ll see. He certainly was not named in the direct message to Pam Bondi that was mistakenly posted on Truth Social, but he is a known opponent of Trump. And Trump has called him out multiple times. But, you know, we’ll see. Mr. Bolton has pleaded not guilty. There’ll be a trial. We’ll see. I think most people in America are not focused on this so much as the many other things that Mr. Trump has done that are harming them. And the Republican shutdown of the government, the massive increases in cost of health insurance that is starting to hit now people are focusing on that.”

She added, “Trump is operating like a mafia boss, and that’s worrisome since he’s the president of the United States. He mentioned Adam Schiff in his direct message to the Attorney General. It’s completely improper. I mean, it’s outrageous. But not a surprise since Trump, a convicted felon, does not appear to care much about what the law and the Constitution require of him.”

