Trump: 157% Tariffs on China Are ‘Not Sustainable’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “‘Mornings with Maria,” President Donald Trump said that a 157% tariff on all Chinese goods was “not sustainable.”

Host Maria Bartiromo said, “Well if you put a 100% tariff on top of what is in place, a 157% tariff on China, can that stand? What is that doing to the economy?”

Trump said, “It s not sustainable but that is what the number is. It is probably, could stand — but they forced me to do that. I think we’re going to do fine with China. I get along great with him. He is a very strong leader. Very- you know, amazing man if you look what he has done, what he is, you know, where his life is — amazing story, a story for a great movie.”

He continued, “I think we’re going to be fine with China but we have to have a fair deal got to be fair, you covered it as well as anybody that ever covered the subject here very complex subject. China ripped us off from day one. You know Richard Nixon allowed this to happen opened China. I said, ‘Is that good or bad? You tell me,’ unleashed it, a very strong adversary. They only respect strength really do.”

