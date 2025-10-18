Maher: Trump ‘Does Make Good Deals Overseas’ and Not Just Gaza, But Threatens Democracy Here

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that we have “President Trump, the overseas hero, who does make good deals overseas, it looks like.” And not just in the Middle East, but in a couple of other places, and, then, domestically, he’s “the threatener of democracy.”

He continued, “My first question is just, can we separate these two? Because they are two different things, and some people do not want to. I’m a separator, usually.”

Later, Maher stated, “From my memory in history, the only thing that compares to this is when Reagan solved the Cold War, ended the Cold War, which I always said was, Reagan did play his part in ending the Cold War, but I think the Soviet Union was going to collapse, anyway, of its own weight, right? This, I’m not so sure, isn’t an actually greater achievement, if it lasts, and if we have — but it looks like they’re transforming the whole Middle East.”

