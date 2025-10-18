Maher: Trump’s Approach to Saudis Worked Better than Failed Isolation Attempt by Biden

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Donald Trump’s less judgmental approach to Saudi Arabia was more effective at producing results in the Middle East than the Biden administration, which initially tried to isolate Saudi Arabia before they eventually had to restart ties with the Saudis.

While discussing how the Trump team’s approach in the Middle East produced results, Maher said, “I’ll tell you why, because, first of all, the Trump doctrine, which was, basically, we don’t judge anybody. You know what, cutting off the head of that journalist, not cool, but, you know, everybody’s got their thing. And, Biden didn’t talk to Saudi Arabia for a year after that, we’re not talking to you, and then he had to. He had to go over there, because it’s Saudi Arabia, because they have the oil and they’re the counterweight to Iran, and we had to talk to them. Trump doesn’t play that game.”

Maher also credited standing with Israel, “the country that actually shares our values.” And focusing on making deals with other nations in the region instead of focusing on a deal with Palestine for achieving results.

