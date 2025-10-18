NPR: ICE Shooting Might Be ‘More About Notoriety than Ideology’, ‘Can Be Difficult to Label’ Motives

During a discussion of the motive behind the shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas several weeks ago on Friday’s broadcast of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” co-host Mary Louise Kelly stated that “the shooting may be more about notoriety than ideology” and NPR member station KERA’s Collin County Accountability Reporter Caroline Love said that it “can be difficult to label” the ideology of people who commit violence like this.

Kelly said, “Three weeks ago, a gunman opened fire on a Dallas immigration office, killing two detainees and injuring another. Several conservative elected officials have called the shooter a violent leftist, but new details show the shooting may be more about notoriety than ideology.”

Love then stated, “Law enforcement says [the shooter] left a note saying the attack was aimed at ICE agents. One of the shell casings found at the scene had the inscription, ‘anti-ICE.’ His brother told NBC News he didn’t think [he] was interested in politics. Several conservative elected officials have blamed the left’s criticism of ICE for the attack.”

After playing audio of Vice President JD Vance talking about the shooting and rhetoric from the left, Love said, “The ideology of individuals who commit this kind of violence can be difficult to label.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett