Robert De Niro: Stephen Miller Is a ‘Nazi,’ He’s Trump’s ‘Goebbels’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” actor Robert De Niro claimed President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Stephen Miller was a “Nazi,” who is acting like Joseph Goebbels, propagandist for Adolf Hitler.

Host Jonathan Capehart said, “You said earlier, Mr. De Niro, about the president, he will not leave the White House. This is where you and I are on the same wavelength.”

De Niro said, “No way. We see it we see it we see it all the time — he will not want to leave. He set it up with, I guess he’s the Goebbels of the cabinet, Stephen Miller. He’s a Nazi. Yes, he is, and he’s Jewish and he should be ashamed of himself.”

He added, “It’s all nonsense. It’s we know it’s all racist. It’s all, I mean, that’s what he appeals to that’s what Trump is. Everything is what you see is what you get. It’s not going to change with him. Everything, the point is we have to keep fighting and pushing until he is out, period. There’s no other way. He’s not going to want to leave the White House. What is he facing? He’s facing certain things no matter what the Supreme Court, they’re going to find a way to go after him for what he’s done, all the awful, monstrous things that he’s done. You know, I don’t see anyway, he’s not going to want to leave.”

