Raskin Claims ‘No Kings’ Protests ‘Totally Positive, Totally Patriotic’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) declared the “No King” protests were “totally positive, totally patriotic.”

Jansing said, “You spoke at the rally in Philadelphia. Does what you saw support the argument that this was a hate America rally?”

Raskin said, “On the contrary. It was, of course, totally positive, totally patriotic, and totally supportive of us getting the American government back in business again, reopening and supporting the health care of the American people and supporting the federal workforce. And you know, I kicked off by saying that Speaker Johnson was talking about a ‘Hate America’ rally, but that one had already taken place on January 6th, 2021, when Trump incited a mob of insurrectionists who violently assaulted our police officers, wounding and injuring more than 140 of them in order to overturn a presidential election he lost by more than 7 million votes. That’s what a ‘Hate America’ rally looks like. This is what a ‘Love America’ movement looks like.”

He added, “This is right now the largest set of demonstrations that’s ever occurred in American history. I don’t know that there’s ever been 7 million people who have assembled in unity against an administration that has been so determined to violate the civil rights and civil liberties of the people, usurp the powers of Congress, and trample the Constitution, as well as shut down the U.S. government. So these are definitely movement conditions, and we have tremendous focus and unity within our party to hang tough for Medicaid for the American people, to hang tough for the monthly premium tax credits that are part of the Affordable Care Act.”

