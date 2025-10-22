Exclusive — Andy Ngo: Antifa in Retreat, Weakest They’ve Been in Decade

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” journalist Post Millennial Senior Editor Andy Ngo discussed the state of Antifa.

Ngo stated that footage from Portland doesn’t have a lot of people wearing the usual Antifa uniform and part of that is due to them staying away due to fear of law enforcement, but another reason is “they do not have the critical mass, they do not have people. Whereas, they did in 2020.”

