DNI Gabbard: Left-Wing ICE Threats ‘Not the Values of the First Amendment and Peaceful Protest’

During Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard rejected the threats against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as protected speech.

According to Gabbard, such rhetoric was not a “value” of the country.

“Tulsi Gabbard is the Director of National Intelligence, so they’re talking about, Director, a Master ICE Tracker,” host Jesse Watters said. “That’s kind of a scary-sounding list the government is putting together.”

Gabbard replied, “Very much so. It, Jesse reminds me of the reason why I and so many others have left the Democratic Party when you look at this party that is more interested in protecting criminals, cartel members, gangs, those who are causing incredible harm, ravaging our communities across the country, than they are actually standing up for the victims, you see a party in many cases celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk. You see a party now that is essentially putting the lives of our law enforcement and their families at great risk.

“This is not the values of our country,” she continued. “This is not the values of the First Amendment and peaceful protest. This is a party that’s undermining the very foundation of our country and putting the American people at risk, which is why President Trump, throughout his entire campaign — he promised the American people, I will make America safe again. I will secure our borders, and I will go after these cartels and gangs who are terrorizing the American people, raping young girls, causing incredible harm, and that’s exactly what he’s doing.

“I think the thing that’s interesting to point out here, Jesse, is, as you look at these law enforcement officers who are working for ICE, ICE’s recruitment numbers have skyrocketed since President Trump took office, even in the face of these kinds of threats coming from some very powerful Democrat politicians across the country,” Gabbard added. “Why is that? Because they are signing up to serve and protect the American people.”

