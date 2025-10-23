‘I Am Coming for Your Seats’ — Exclusive: Scott Presler Says We Must Win in November or Left Will Have ‘Gotten Away with Murder’ of Charlie Kirk

OREM, UTAH - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10,
Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images
Breitbart TV

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Early Vote Action founder Scott Presler talked about the 2025 elections.

Presler said, “If Republicans don’t turn out this November, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the very people who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination win.”

