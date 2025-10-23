‘I Am Coming for Your Seats’ — Exclusive: Scott Presler Says We Must Win in November or Left Will Have ‘Gotten Away with Murder’ of Charlie Kirk

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Early Vote Action founder Scott Presler talked about the 2025 elections.

Presler said, “If Republicans don’t turn out this November, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the very people who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination win.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo