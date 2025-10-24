DNC Chair: ‘May Be Nearing’ Moment Where ‘Elections Don’t Matter’ and ‘Resistance Looks Completely Different’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” DNC Chair Ken Martin stated that the Democratic Party’s job right now is to win elections, and if “we are truly in a dictatorship and an authoritarian regime here has completely shredded the Constitution, then party doesn’t matter, and then elections don’t matter and then the resistance looks completely different” “and we may be nearing” that moment, but for now, their job is winning elections.

Martin said, “[L]et me say to you, what is the role of the Democratic Party in this moment? Our job is to win, to win elections. That is our role. That is our responsibility, and where I have to put my attention and focus, Jason, is on those pieces.”

He added, “If we reach that break the glass moment when all of our democratic institutions have failed us, right? And we are truly in a dictatorship and an authoritarian regime here has completely shredded the Constitution, then party doesn’t matter, and then elections don’t matter and then the resistance looks completely different. But until we reach that moment, and we may be nearing it, Jason, don’t get me wrong, the role of the Democratic Party is singular, to win elections, to recruit candidates in every election up and down the ballot throughout the country, to build power back so we can actually stop this guy.”

