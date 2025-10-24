Nolte: It’s Time for Government to Step in and Do Something About ‘Demonic’ Kimmel

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte discussed Jimmy Kimmel.

Nolte said, “I really want to see the government do something about this…ABC gives the Democrats, far-left Democrats two hours a day on our airwaves…on ‘The View’ and Jimmy Kimmel.” He also said, “Exposing kids to drag kings — drag queens? That’s demonic, and some day he’s going to have to answer for that.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo