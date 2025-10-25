Coons: Shutdown ‘Our Only Moment of Leverage,’ Has ‘Gotten Us Focused’ on Changing on Health Care

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said that because Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the White House, the government shutdown “is our only moment of leverage,” and while shutting down the government is “a very unpleasant tool to use, it’s gotten us focused on what we have to do to change direction on health care.”

Coons said, “[T]his is principally a fight over health care and trying to prevent what’s going to happen on November 1, which is millions of Americans get notices that their health insurance is going to double in cost. That’ll impact all Americans. We’re going to see emergency room wait times go up, total health coverage go down. President Trump ran for president on lowering costs and making America healthy again. He’s actually doing the opposite, and the consequences of the so-called big, beautiful bill, in terms of throwing millions of Americans off of health care in the coming years, is something that Democrats consider a crisis.”

He continued, “Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. Frankly, this is our only moment of leverage, and although a very unpleasant tool to use, it’s gotten us focused on what we have to do to change direction on health care.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett